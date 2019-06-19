Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woman trapped in St. Louis jail stairwell for 2.5 days

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman was trapped in a St. Louis jail stairwell for more than two days after not understanding how to get out of the building.

St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the woman didn’t appear to be suffering when she was found and refused to go to a hospital.

Glass told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the woman was leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested when she went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock.

Although the woman made noises, staff couldn’t find her because she moved from floor to floor. They didn’t search the fire stairs.

Staff finally saw her on June 7 looking through a window of one of the doors.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats
News

President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats

7:44 am
Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

6:51 am
Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms
Weather

Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms

6:02 am
President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats
News

President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms
Weather

Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms

Scroll to top
Skip to content