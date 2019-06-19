Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Website documents histories of Georgetown-owned slaves

BOSTON (AP) — A website that traces the family histories of hundreds of black slaves sold by Georgetown University in 1838 has launched.

The GU272 Memory Project website made public Wednesday by Boston-based American Ancestors includes documents, photos and the indexed genealogies of thousands of descendants of slaves.

It also features recorded interviews with dozens of living descendants.

The database is based on the work of a Georgetown University graduate who refused to accept college lore that the slaves had all died soon after they were sold.

The Jesuits who ran Georgetown sold more than 300 slaves over a five-year period to a Louisiana sugar plantation to pay off mounting debt.

The announcement of the launch comes on Juneteenth, the annual observance of the 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in America.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

12:02 pm
Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

11:51 am
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Scroll to top
Skip to content