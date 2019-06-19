Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Latest: Sacramento officer badly wounded by gunman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Sacramento police officer (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A Sacramento police officer shot while responding to a report of shots fired is said to have serious injuries.

Councilman Allen Warren tells the Sacramento Bee that the officer is, in his words, “hurt bad.”

KTXL-TV reports that the officer was in North Sacramento Wednesday evening when she was hit and then pinned down in a yard.

KTXL-TV says other officers tried to reach her but a man with a rifle was shooting from another home.

She was taken to a hospital.

Police called in a SWAT team and have surrounded the home, warning residents to stay away or keep indoors because of the active shooter.

___

7:23 p.m.

Authorities say a Sacramento police officer has been shot in a possible ambush and a gunman continues to hold off those trying to reach her.

KTXL-TV says a lieutenant is reporting that the officer was responding to a report of shots fired in the North Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday evening when she was hit and is pinned down in the yard of a home.

The Sacramento Bee indicates the officer is in a backyard. There’s no word on her condition.

Because of the gunman, police are warning residents to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running
News

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

7:05 pm
Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone
Covering Colorado

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

7:00 pm
Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans
News

Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans

6:44 pm
Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running
News

Video from CSPD shows dangers of red light running

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone
Covering Colorado

Woman finds picture of man taken on stolen phone

Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans
News

Fight at kids game highlights trend of abusive fans

Scroll to top
Skip to content