The Latest: Trump protesters rally at Orlando gay bar

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on planned protests of President Trump’s reelection announcement in Florida (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

The hometown paper of the Florida city where Donald Trump is making his reelection announcement says it won’t endorse the president.

The Orlando Sentinel said in an editorial Tuesday that some readers may wonder how the publication can eliminate a candidate before anyone knows who his opponent will be, so far in advance.

The Sentinel answers that it’s “because there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump.”

The publication says it has had enough of “the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies.”

The chair of the local Republican Party didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

___

1:15 a.m.

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s reelection announcement in Florida are launching their protests at a nearby gay bar where a mariachi band and a drag queen will perform.

Organizers of the “Win With Love Rally” say Trump’s announcement in Orlando on Tuesday is an affront to a city with a large Puerto Rican population and a visible gay community.

The chairman of the local GOP says protest organizers are wrong to believe that the president is anti-gay or anti-Hispanic. Charles Hart says Trump fights for all Americans.

Organizers of the Trump announcement are hosting an all-day festival — dubbed “45 Fest” — outside the Amway Center on Tuesday.

Protest organizers are promising an appearance by the “Baby Trump” blimp at the bar after they raised money to bring it from South Florida.

Associated Press

