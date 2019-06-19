Survey: Car owners having issues with driver-assist systems

DETROIT (AP) — Auto companies are starting to get a handle on buggy infotainment systems, but advanced driver-assist systems are emerging as a problem area.

That’s among the findings of the annual quality survey by J.D. Power.

The survey asks new-vehicle owners to report problems during their first three months of ownership.

Overall, the number of problems reported by owners held steady from last year at a record-low 93 per 100 vehicles. Korean brands Genesis, Kia and Hyundai claimed the top three spots for the second year in a row. Jaguar, Land Rover and Alfa Romeo owners reported the most problems.