Spacey accuser can’t find phone defense wants, lawyer says

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — An attorney for a man who has accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Nantucket bar says the man cannot find a cellphone he has been ordered to turn over to the defense.

Nantucket District Judge Thomas Barrett earlier this month ordered Spacey’s accuser to provide to state police by Friday the cellphone the accuser used at the time of the alleged groping.

Spacey’s lawyers want to try to recover text messages they say would help the actor’s case.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said in court documents filed Wednesday that neither Spacey’s accuser nor his parents have been able to find the phone. Garabedian says they’re using an expert to search for backups of the phone.

The judge is giving them until July 8 to look for phone.

