Sheriff: Arrest made in 3 apparently random shooting deaths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with three apparently random shooting deaths in a New Orleans suburb. And authorities say those shootings may be linked to a fourth death.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto on Wednesday announced the arrest of Sean Barrette of Metairie.

Barrette faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near a Metairie intersection Monday. He faces two first-degree murder counts in the death of two men Tuesday afternoon near another Metairie intersection.

Lopinto said investigators haven’t determined a motive or anything linking Barrette to the victims. Crime scene evidence led to Barrette’s arrest late Tuesday.

Later, New Orleans police issued a statement saying the Jefferson Parish killings may be related to a New Orleans homicide.

Associated Press

