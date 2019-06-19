Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Senators reach deal to vote on blocking Saudi arms sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have reached a deal with the Senate’s Republican leadership to vote on more than a dozen resolutions aimed at blocking the Trump administration’s sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the Senate will hear debate and vote on the resolutions Thursday.

The move to block the sale was launched earlier this month by Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Anger has been mounting in Congress over the Trump administration’s close ties to the Saudis, fueled by the high civilian casualties in the Saudi-led war in Yemen and the killing of U.S.-based columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

Trump approved the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia in a manner intended to bypass congressional review in May.

Associated Press

