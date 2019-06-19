Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Senate panel focuses on missing, slain indigenous women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A key congressional committee is holding a hearing on a slate of legislation aimed at addressing the deaths and disappearances of Native American women.

The bills before the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs would require law enforcement to submit annual reports to Congress to give lawmakers a better handle on the number of cases.

New standards also are proposed for law enforcement’s response to missing persons reports, especially on tribal lands.

Numerous Native American families have expressed frustration in testimony and interviews in the past year over officers’ handling of the reports.

Officials with the Justice and Interior departments, which provide resources for law enforcement on reservations, are expected to testify during Wednesday’s hearing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

