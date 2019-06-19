Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Senate panel approves emergency aid for migrant refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Senate panel has given bipartisan approval to a modified version of President Donald Trump’s $4 billion-plus request to care for tens of thousands of migrant refuges massing at the southern border.

The $4.6 billion measure swept through the Appropriations Committee by a 30-1 vote on its way to a floor vote next week. The Democratic-controlled House has yet to unveil its version of the bill as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has struggled to win support from the chamber’s potent Hispanic Caucus.

The legislation contains $2.9 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children — more than 50,000 children have been referred to government care since October — and $1.3 billion to care for adult migrants. There’s also money to hire new judges to decide asylum claims.

Associated Press

