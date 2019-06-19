Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police ID mom, 2 girls who died in car in Michigan river

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police have identified a woman and her twin daughters who died after she drove her car into a southwestern Michigan river.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Capt. Brad Misner declined to comment Wednesday about why 44-year-old Ineza McClinton drove into the Kalamazoo River. He says, “We’re still in the middle of the investigation.”

Family members suspect McClinton, a Grand Rapids resident, had mental health problems. The other victims were 9-year-old twin sisters Angel and Faith McClinton.

Police say two more girls were let out of the car before it went into the river Monday at Verburg Park.

Another daughter, Tishyron McClinton, told TV station WWMT that her mother “didn’t seem like herself” lately and had talked about being “tired, sad and lonely.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

12:02 pm
Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

11:51 am
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Scroll to top
Skip to content