Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Attorney’s wife killed spouse, burned his body

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the wife of an Atlanta attorney shot him and then burned his remains in a wooded area on their property.

News outlets report 59-year-old Melody Farris was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Farris’ son found the remains in July 2018 in Cherokee County but the badly charred remains were difficult to identify.

The remains were later identified as that of 58-year-old Gary Farris, the founder of the Atlanta office for the regional law firm Burr & Forman. Police say the couple had marital issues.

Melody Farris is being held without bond in Manchester, Tennessee, and is expected to be extradited to Georgia.

It is unclear whether she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
Covering Colorado

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

1:26 pm
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
Covering Colorado

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

1:02 pm
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
Covering Colorado

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
Covering Colorado

The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Scroll to top
Skip to content