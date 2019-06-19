Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
PG&E says it’s fixed many major safety risks on lines, poles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. officials say the utility discovered around 1,000 high-priority safety risks on its transmission lines and distribution poles during several months of inspections and most have been fixed.

Sumeet Singh, vice president of PG&E’s wildfire safety program, said Wednesday that some of the line issues mirror those that sparked November’s deadly Northern California wildfire that killed 85 people.

Singh says the safety risks found are unacceptable.

PG&E has been inspecting its equipment in high-risk wildfire areas as part of a wildfire mitigation plan it was required to submit to state regulators.

The utility has been blamed for sparking some of California’s most destructive wildfires in recent years. It filed for bankruptcy in January while facing potentially tens of billions of dollars in liability.

Associated Press

