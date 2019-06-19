Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pelosi: No Trump censure bid if evidence backs impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she wouldn’t have the House try to censure President Donald Trump if Democrats are able to find evidence that could support impeachment.

“If the goods are there, you much impeach,” the California Democrat tells reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Pelosi has tried to restrain House Democrats from a pre-election impeachment effort.

She has said she wants the numerous committee that are investigating Trump to gather more evidence, including whether he obstructed special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Pelosi says censure is “a day at the beach for the president, or golf club or wherever he goes.”

Censure would rebuke Trump but not trigger a Senate trial on whether to remove him from office.

