At least 1 dead after semi explodes on I-94 in Wisconsin

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — An official says one person died when a semi crashed and exploded on Interstate 94 in southeastern Wisconsin.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne told WTMJ-TV that one person died in the crash on I-94 Wednesday morning.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports the accident happened near Mount Pleasant, about 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

The county sheriff told The Journal Times that several people are hurt but has provided no details.

A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median on I-94 about 11 a.m., caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.

All lanes of the interstate are closed. A Flight for Life helicopter has been called to the scene.

Associated Press

Associated Press

