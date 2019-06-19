Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
McDonald’s Kansas City burger in UK starts barbecue feud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — McDonald’s has started a trans-Atlantic barbecue feud with the introduction of a Kansas City-themed hamburger in the U.K.

Outgoing Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Sly James said Tuesday that the fast-food chain should “stay in your lane” in a tweet that included a picture of what he says a “real” burger looks like. Kansas City is known for its style of dry-rubbed, slow-cooked meats drizzled in tomato-molasses sauce.

Other Twitter users rushed to join the mocking after McDonald’s proclaimed “Yeehaw” as it promoted its “Kansas City Stack” on social media.

Barbecue powerhouse Q39 kidded “Yeehaw, mate!” while Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que retweeted a scathing critique of the burger and added “face with tears of joy” and “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis.

McDonald’s says the bacon-topped burger is available until June 25, but not in America.

Associated Press

