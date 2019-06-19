Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Stocks mixed as investors wait for Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Investors are in wait-and-see mode hours ahead of a widely anticipated Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

Stocks are opening mixed Wednesday with the S&P 500 barely changed and the Nasdaq showing a slight decline.

Expectations that the Fed will have to cut rates at some point have pushed stocks higher in June. The S&P 500 is up 6% for the month and just 1% off its all-time high. The Fed issues its decision at 2:00 p.m.

Bank stocks led the gainers early Wednesday. Wells Fargo rose 1.2%.

The S&P 500 index was unchanged at 2,917.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 68 points, or 0.3%, to 26,532. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,941.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.09%.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drivers caught on camera running red light at 93 mph will receive warning letter
Covering Colorado

Drivers caught on camera running red light at 93 mph will receive warning letter

8:49 am
President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats
News

President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats

7:44 am
Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

6:51 am
Drivers caught on camera running red light at 93 mph will receive warning letter
Covering Colorado

Drivers caught on camera running red light at 93 mph will receive warning letter

President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats
News

President Trump launches 2020 campaign with speech targeting Democrats

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content