Man arrested for slapping reporter’s hand at Trump’s rally

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a man was arrested outside the arena where President Donald Trump made his reelection announcement for trying to slap a cellphone out of a journalist’s hand.

The Orlando Police Department said Wednesday that 51-year-old Daniel Kestner is facing a battery charge for trying to slap the phone out of the hand of Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams.

An arrest report says Williams was filming Kestner arguing with another man outside the Amway Center. In a tweet, Williams said he was recording Kestner, a Trump supporter, being kicked out of the arena Tuesday evening.

Online court records showed no attorney listed for Kestner.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested for disorderly conduct for shoving another man about a block from the arena.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Colorado AG announces antitrust agreement with UnitedHealthcare, DaVita Medical Group
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb returns June 30
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
