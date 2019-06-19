Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Maine moves toward presidential primaries with ranked voting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is one step away from ditching its presidential caucuses for a primary system that would be the nation’s first to allow voters to rank candidates from first to last on the ballot.

The Democratic-led Senate enacted Wednesday a bill to switch to presidential primaries. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who hasn’t taken a position.

If primaries are approved, then they’ll use ranked-choice voting.

Maine voters in 2016 approved ranked voting but the system is limited to federal races and primaries. A bill that spells out in Maine code that primary voters will rank candidates is awaiting a final Senate vote.

The ranked system allows voters to rank candidates on a ballot with provisions for extra voting rounds and last-place candidate eliminations to ensure a majority winner.

Associated Press

Associated Press

