In video, Alabama man denies feeding meth to squirrel

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has posted a video denying he fed methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” that he calls a pet.

Police are searching for Mickey Paulk on drug and other charges after claiming they found a caged squirrel during a search. Authorities tell news outlets the squirrel was given meth so it would be aggressive.

But WHNT-TV reports Paulk posted a video Tuesday denying he gave the drug to the animal. In the video, he says meth would be fatal to a squirrel.

Police say they freed the animal after searching a home and arresting a man. Paulk is shown in the video petting a squirrel he indicates is the same animal.

Paulk says the squirrel is mean and has bitten people but it’s not on drugs.

Associated Press

