Forecasters warn of 100 plus temperatures in South Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — It’s not yet summer, but it sure feels like it is for millions of people in South Texas, where triple-digit temperatures are forecast.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend warning that temperatures could top 100 degrees (38 Celsius) Wednesday with a heat index of up to 115 (46 Celsius) degrees. The Coastal Bend includes Brownsville, McAllen, Weslaco and Corpus Christi.

The heat index represents how hot a person is likely to feel outside given the temperature and humidity.

Forecasters also issued a heat advisory for central and south-central Texas, covering Waco, Austin and San Antonio.

The advisories warn of an increased risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in the affected areas.

Summer officially begins Friday.

Associated Press

