Florida city pays $600,000 ransom to save computer records

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses.

The Riviera Beach City Council voted unanimously this week to pay the hackers’ demands, believing the Palm Beach suburb had no choice if it wanted to retrieve its records, which the hackers encrypted. The council already voted to spend almost $1 million on new computers and hardware after hackers captured the city’s system three weeks ago.

The hackers apparently got into the city’s system when an employee clicked on an email link that allowed them to upload malware.

The city had numerous problems, including losing its email system and 911 dispatchers not being able to enter calls into the computer.

Associated Press

