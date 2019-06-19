Ex-deputy: Supervisor used racial slur, pointed gun at him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A biracial former North Carolina sheriff’s deputy says in a lawsuit that his supervising officer addressed him with a racial slur multiple times, called him “monkey boy” and pointed a gun at his head at least eight times.

Attorneys for former Beaufort County sheriff’s deputy Dominic Franks filed his discrimination lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against the department, Sheriff Ernie Coleman, supervisor William Ragland and two others. Another defendant was identified in the lawsuit as “John Doe.”

According to the lawsuit, Franks and others reported Ragland’s behavior, but they got no response.

Franks, a military veteran, said he was also harassed and retaliated against after complaining to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission following his resignation in 2017.

Coleman said in a statement that the allegations are not true.