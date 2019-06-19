Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Dallas police: Fatal shooting by officer goes to grand jury

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police are referring a shooting in which a suburban officer killed a vehicle theft suspect to a grand jury after reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

A statement from Dallas police on Wednesday said the special investigations unit concluded its investigation of the shooting by an off-duty Farmers Branch, Texas, police officer and a decision has been made to refer the case to a Dallas County grand jury for the charge of murder.

The officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, remains on paid leave.

Investigators say the shooting happened June 12 in northwest Dallas as the officer approached a pickup truck reported as stolen. Police say the driver began to pull away when the officer shot him.

Two other people in the vehicle were not hurt.

A statement from Farmers Branch police says the department looks forward to the grand jury decision.

Associated Press

