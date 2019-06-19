Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Court stops U2 guitarist from building Malibu compound

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A plan by U2 guitarist The Edge to build a cluster of mansions on a ridgeline above Malibu appears dead, after California’s highest court declined to consider his last-ditch appeal.

The musician, whose real name is David Evans, staged a 14-year legal fight to build five eco-friendly homes dubbed Leaves in the Wind in an undeveloped section of the Santa Monica Mountains west of Los Angeles.

The state Supreme Court decided last week not to review a lower court ruling that denied approval to build on the land after the Sierra Club sued to block construction.

The lower court said Evans’ 2015 permit was improperly granted by the California Coastal Commission.

Sierra Club lawyer Dean Wallraff said Wednesday the $100 million development would have been a “scar” on an untouched hillside.

Evans’ representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.

