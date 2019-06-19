Census Bureau data shows US median age has risen by a year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — America is aging.

Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday showed the median age in the U.S. increased by a year to 38.2 years from 2010 to 2018.

If there’s someone to blame, it’s baby boomers starting to hit retirement age. And the gray hairs are showing up faster in some places than others.

In Puerto Rico, the median age jumped by nearly 6 years, from 36.9 years to 42.8 years. That was driven by younger people moving to the U.S. mainland after Hurricane Maria caused widespread destruction in 2017.

Among U.S. states, Maine had the greatest increase in the median age, 2.2 years, going from 42.7 years to 44.9 years.

The only state with a decrease in the median age was North Dakota, which has undergone a population boom driven by growth in the energy sector.