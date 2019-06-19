Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

At 103, ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — At 103, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins has cemented her title as the oldest woman to compete on an American track after finishing the 50- and 100-meter dashes at the National Senior Games in New Mexico.

Event organizers say the Louisiana resident holds the world record for her age group of 100 and over in the 100-meter dash.

She didn’t beat her previous time Tuesday but crossed the line in just over 46 seconds in Albuquerque.

On Monday, she was clocked at 21.06 in the 50-meter event, which appears to be a new Senior Games record for the women’s 100-plus age division. There’s no record of a past female competitor in that contest.

The retired teacher says staying active keeps her sharp and she hopes she can serve as an inspiration to others.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

12:02 pm
Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

11:51 am
Quiznos will offer a “Magic Mushroom Melt” at one Denver location
Covering Colorado

Quiznos will offer a “Magic Mushroom Melt” at one Denver location

11:17 am
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Quiznos will offer a “Magic Mushroom Melt” at one Denver location
Covering Colorado

Quiznos will offer a “Magic Mushroom Melt” at one Denver location

Scroll to top
Skip to content