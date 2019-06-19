APNewsBreak: Man ‘mad as hell’ Kansas shuts racial bias case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A black man who was detained by police while moving into his home says that Kansas regulators investigated his racial bias complaint and closed the case with no further action.

Karle Robinson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he was “mad as hell” when he got the letter last week from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training.

The 61-year-old Marine veteran was held at gunpoint and handcuffed in August as he was carrying a television out of a rented moving van into the home he had bought a month earlier in Tonganoxie, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Kansas City.

Robinson alleged police harassed him for weeks after that incident, and that the police chief blocked him from filing a racial bias complaint with the department.