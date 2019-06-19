Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
All statewide-elected SC officers give early Graham support

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is heading into his re-election campaign with a slate of endorsements that show off a strong position he hasn’t always enjoyed among the state’s Republicans.

Graham’s campaign has told The Associated Press that all eight of South Carolina’s statewide-elected officers plan to publicly endorse him Wednesday. The list includes Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.

The support is a show of Republican force for Graham, who in the past has fielded right-sided challenges from opponents who painted him as not conservative enough to accurately represent deeply red South Carolina.

Thanks in part to a tightening relationship with President Donald Trump, Graham has become a new darling of the GOP, campaigning for candidates throughout the country last year.

This story has been corrected for broadcast lines to specify elected officers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

