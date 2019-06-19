Alaska lawmakers weigh governor’s call for new session venue

WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — When Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy called a special session in his hometown of Wasilla, some agreed with him that a change of venue would be good for lawmakers struggling to finish their work.

Others cited logistical and security concerns.

The wait is on to see if the House and Senate heed Dunleavy’s call to hold a special session starting July 8 in Wasilla. Governors can call special sessions. Lawmakers also can call special sessions on their own terms.

If it goes forward, it would be the first time a special session has been held outside the state capital of Juneau or in Anchorage, where a few have been held.

Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich says he sees Dunleavy choosing the conservative town of Wasilla as a way to intimidate legislators.

