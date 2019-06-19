$4.5M in settlements over deaths tied to doc in murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital system has reached nearly $4.5 million in settlements so far over the deaths of patients who allegedly received excessive painkiller doses ordered by a doctor now charged with murder.

Over two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits have been filed against the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and now-fired intensive care doctor William Husel (HYOO’-suhl).

Mount Carmel has reached settlements in seven cases, plus two that didn’t involve lawsuits. The settlements range from $200,000 to $700,000. Patients’ families generally receive two-thirds of that or less. The rest goes to attorneys.

Mount Carmel says it hopes the settlements help provide comfort and closure for affected families.

Husel pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. His lawyer says Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.