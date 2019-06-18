Was dead militant war casualty or Navy SEAL’s murder victim?

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Photos displayed at a military court martial show a decorated Navy SEAL holding up the head of a dead Islamic State fighter by the hair while clenching a knife in his other hand.

A jury hearing testimony Wednesday will have to decide if it was a snapshot in poor taste of an enemy who died of battle wounds or a trophy shot of a war prisoner killed under his care.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Defense lawyers say Gallagher did nothing more than provide medical care to the militant wounded in an air strike. They say Gallagher’s fellow SEALS made up the allegations.

Three SEALs are expected to testify for the prosecution Wednesday.

Melley reported from Los Angeles.