US preschoolers less pudgy in latest sign of falling obesity

CHICAGO (AP) — A new study says preschoolers on U.S. government food aid have grown a little less pudgy.

The research offers fresh evidence that previous signs of declining obesity rates among these kids weren’t a fluke.

Results were published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Obesity rates dropped steadily to about 14% in 2016 from 16% in 2010. The improvement affected youngsters ages 2 through 4 who receive food vouchers and other services in the federal Women, Infants and Children nutrition program. About 1 in 5 U.S. kids that age were enrolled in 2016.

Researchers think changes in the nutrition program that emphasized healthier food options likely played a role.

Associated Press

