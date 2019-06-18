US air quality is slipping after years of improvement

Federal data reveals that after decades of improvement, America’s air may not be getting any cleaner.

Over the last two years the nation had more polluted air days than just a few years earlier. While it is unclear whether this is the beginning of a trend, health experts say it’s a troubling development.

There were 15% more days with unhealthy air in America both last year and the year before than there were on average from 2013 through 2016.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed the opposite, saying that air quality has gotten better since he’s been president. The Trump administration is expected to replace an Obama-era rule designed to limit emissions from electric power plants on Wednesday.