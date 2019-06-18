Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Twice burned: Winklevii overshadowed by Zuckerberg yet again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First they accused Mark Zuckerberg of lifting their idea for Facebook. Now, 15 years later, Harvard twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are once again seeing the Facebook CEO steal their thunder.

In the intervening years, the Winklevii, as they’re frequently known, have been successful Bitcoin investors. But now their latest venture, an exchange for Bitcoin-like currencies, risks being overshadowed by Facebook’s Libra digital currency.

Libra, launched this week after months of speculation, hopes to be the first Bitcoin-like currency with mass appeal, thanks to its backing by familiar corporations like Uber, Visa and Mastercard. But there are already privacy concerns and worries about regulation.

Associated Press

