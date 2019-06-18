Trump EPA close to gutting Obama rule on coal power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is close to completing one of its biggest rollbacks of environmental rules.

Lawmakers, environmentalists and others say they expect an announcement soon on a replacement for an Obama-era regulation that sought to limit coal-fired plants in the nation’s electrical grid.

Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler plans a major announcement Wednesday, but officials aren’t disclosing the topic.

The so-called Clean Power Plan was one of President Barack Obama’s signature efforts to curb climate-changing emissions.

Critics of the Obama administration say it overstepped its legal authority in issuing the power plant rule. Those opposing the rollback say it will worsen climate change and increase deaths from coal-plant pollution.