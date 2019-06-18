Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 16, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Captain Marvel

2. Dragged Across Concrete

3. Five Feet Apart

4. The Upside

5. The Mustang

6. Aquaman (2018)

7. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

8. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

9. Fighting With My Family

10. Indiana Jones: The Complete Adventures

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Dragged Across Concrete

2. Hotel Mumbai

3. The Hummingbird Project

4. Napoleon Dynamite

5. Plus One

6. High Life

7. The Way

8. Framing John DeLorean

9. The Russian Five

10. Gloria Bell

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting
Covering Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

1:28 pm
Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

12:11 pm
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

11:57 am
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting
Covering Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

Scroll to top
Skip to content