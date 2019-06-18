The Latest: Lawyer says Costco victim was not a threat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a fatal police-involved shooting at a Costco Wholesale warehouse store in Corona (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The attorney for the family of a man who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer in a Costco store says the use of force was “excessive” and “completely unjustified.”

The lawyer says in a news release Tuesday that 32-year-old Kenneth French was unarmed and did not pose an immediate threat to anyone.

Authorities have said the Los Angeles police officer was holding his toddler son Friday in the store in Corona when French attacked him “without provocation.”

The officer’s attorney says he was knocked unconscious and started firing his gun when he came to, believing his life and his son’s life were in danger.

French was killed and his parents critically wounded. French’s family says he was non-verbal and had an intellectual disability.

___

9:45 p.m.

A lawyer says a Los Angeles policeman who opened fire inside a Costco was attacked without warning and briefly knocked out as he held his year-old child.

The officer’s on paid leave while police investigate Friday’s shooting inside the warehouse store in Corona that killed 32-year-old Kenneth French of Riverside and critically wounded his parents.

A cousin has said that French had the intellectual capacity of a teenager and couldn’t speak but had never been violent.

On Monday, however, the officer’s attorney, David Winslow, says the policeman was holding his toddler son and sampling food when he was struck from behind without warning and briefly knocked out.

Winslow says when the officer came to, he felt the lives of himself and his son were in danger and he began firing.