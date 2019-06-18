Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teacher accused of making terroristic threat fights for job

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school teacher charged with making terroristic threats is fighting to keep her job after her school system didn’t renew her contract.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Tymille Baker appealed the loss of her job Tuesday before a three-member Cobb County School District panel.

Baker is a teacher at a Smyrna high school. She was arrested and freed on bond after allegedly telling a teacher at her son’s elementary school she would “blow up the school” if he wasn’t allowed to skip a grade. A court date is pending. Baker’s attorney says no precautions were taken at the school after the remark. He said that means “nobody thought there was a threat.”

Whatever the panel recommends will be considered by the Cobb County School Board on July 18.

Associated Press

