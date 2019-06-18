Slain man’s brother frustrated by 23-year wait for justice

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Chris Parks has waited more than two decades for justice to be served for his brother.

Marion Wilson Jr. and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 killing of 24-year-old Donovan Corey Parks.

Butts was executed in May 2018. Wilson, who’s 42, is set for execution Thursday.

Court documents say Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.

Chris Parks said he’s frustrated it took so long for the death sentences to be carried out. He witnessed Butts’ execution last year and plans to be there Thursday when Wilson is put to death.