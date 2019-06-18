Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Slain man’s brother frustrated by 23-year wait for justice

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Chris Parks has waited more than two decades for justice to be served for his brother.

Marion Wilson Jr. and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 killing of 24-year-old Donovan Corey Parks.

Butts was executed in May 2018. Wilson, who’s 42, is set for execution Thursday.

Court documents say Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.

Chris Parks said he’s frustrated it took so long for the death sentences to be carried out. He witnessed Butts’ execution last year and plans to be there Thursday when Wilson is put to death.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

8:54 am
Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route
News

Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route

7:27 am
Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

6:39 am
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route
News

Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content