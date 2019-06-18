Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Serbian court acquits ex-US Marine citing lack of evidence

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has acquitted a former U.S. Marine charged with illegal possession and distribution of weapons.

The case of Daniel Corbett, reportedly a U.S. Navy SEAL reservist, has made headlines in Serbia since he was arrested in a Belgrade apartment along with three Serbs in January last year.

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that at the time of his arrest Corbett was in possession of a firearm with erased serial number. Stefanovic said that this “implies that something was going on, but I cannot say any more than that.”

Government-controlled tabloids had claimed the American citizen planned to assassinate a senior Serb politician and destabilize the country.

The Higher Court in Belgrade said Tuesday Corbett was acquitted because of lack of evidence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion
News

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

5:32 am
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

10:20 pm
State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

10:09 pm
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion
News

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

Scroll to top
Skip to content