Photographer recounts facing Dallas gunman

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas Morning News photographer recounts witnessing a shooting at a federal courthouse in the city’s downtown.

Tom Fox’s photographs of the assault on the Earle Cabell Federal Building offer a rare in-the-moment glimpse of the type of shooting American journalists have become accustomed to covering after the gunfire has stopped.

Fox says, “I was just afraid he was going to be running with a gun. He was going to pass me, see me, identify me with the camera and shoot me.”

Brian Isaack Clyde’s attack on the federal building marks downtown Dallas’ second high-profile shooting by a U.S. Army veteran in less than three years. In a July 2016 shooting, Micah Johnson killed five law enforcement officer and wounded nine others before police killed him. But Clyde was the only fatality Monday.

Associated Press

