Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pence tours Navy hospital ship heading to Latin America

MIAMI (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has toured a U.S. Navy hospital ship launching a five-month medical assistance mission to Latin American countries struggling to absorb hundreds of thousands of migrants from crisis-wracked Venezuela.

The ship departing Miami on Tuesday will aim to help Venezuelans in countries including Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. It will also make stops in Haiti, Jamaica and several other Caribbean nations.

Pence criticized embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and said the Trump administration and its regional partners will continue to aid Venezuelan migrants fleeing the country’s political and economic crisis.

The United Nations says the exodus of Venezuelans in recent years is the largest in Latin American history. Their number is expected to reach 5.3 million by the end of 2019.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

12:11 pm
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

11:57 am
City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday
Covering Colorado

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

11:40 am
Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday
Covering Colorado

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

Scroll to top
Skip to content