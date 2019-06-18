Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New England newspaper owner fights to save local journalism

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The new owners of a small New England newspaper chain are hiring staff, adding special sections and building ties to their community. Whether that will be enough to ensure its long-term survival remains an open question.

Many news outlets across the U.S. are struggling to survive, creating a crisis in local news.

The group of local investors who bought The Berkshire Eagle in western Massachusetts and its three sister publications in Vermont are hoping they can buck that trend.

Three years after the purchase, the Eagle has hired more reporters and taken other steps in an all-out effort to revive local journalism.

Even so, the newspaper is still fighting to attract subscribers. If it fails, it won’t be for lack of effort.

___

Follow Alexandra Olson at https://twitter.com/Alexolson99

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

8:20 pm
PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

8:06 pm
CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution
Covering Colorado

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

7:54 pm
Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail
News

Family uses pool noodles to protect car from hail

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage
News

PG&E to pay $1 billion to governments for wildfire damage

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution
Covering Colorado

CSPD charges man with multiple crimes related to child prostitution

Scroll to top
Skip to content