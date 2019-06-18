New England newspaper owner fights to save local journalism

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The new owners of a small New England newspaper chain are hiring staff, adding special sections and building ties to their community. Whether that will be enough to ensure its long-term survival remains an open question.

Many news outlets across the U.S. are struggling to survive, creating a crisis in local news.

The group of local investors who bought The Berkshire Eagle in western Massachusetts and its three sister publications in Vermont are hoping they can buck that trend.

Three years after the purchase, the Eagle has hired more reporters and taken other steps in an all-out effort to revive local journalism.

Even so, the newspaper is still fighting to attract subscribers. If it fails, it won’t be for lack of effort.

