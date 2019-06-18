Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Marijuana use doubles in US pregnant women to 1 in 14

CHICAGO (AP) — A government survey shows pot use in pregnancy has doubled among U.S. women and is most common during the first trimester.

Overall, 7% of pregnant women said they used marijuana in the past month. That’s from a nationally representative health survey in 2016-17 and compares with a little over 3% in 2002-03.

First trimester use went from almost 6% to 12%.

Some studies have linked marijuana use during pregnancy with increased chances of premature birth and low birthweight.

Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said it’s not known how harmful marijuana use is during pregnancy and it isn’t worth the risk.

The study was presented at a medical meeting Tuesday and published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port
News

Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port

2:54 pm
Search ongoing for missing woman in Rio Grande River
Covering Colorado

Search ongoing for missing woman in Rio Grande River

2:14 pm
Bear loving man gets probation for bear killing retaliation
Covering Colorado

Bear loving man gets probation for bear killing retaliation

1:51 pm
Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port
News

Over 16 tons of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port

Search ongoing for missing woman in Rio Grande River
Covering Colorado

Search ongoing for missing woman in Rio Grande River

Bear loving man gets probation for bear killing retaliation
Covering Colorado

Bear loving man gets probation for bear killing retaliation

Scroll to top
Skip to content