Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man standing trial in 2018 burglaries at Wayne Newton home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas is due to hear longtime entertainer Wayne Newton and his wife describe encountering two burglars at their home a year ago, including one who attacked their dogs with a crowbar before escaping over a wall.

Prosecutor Jory Scarborough told jurors Tuesday that 22-year-old Weslie Hosea Martin was one of those burglars, and later sold Newton valuables to a coin and jewelry store.

Scarborough says Martin also was responsible for a break-in two weeks earlier at the Newton home, and at a neighboring property.

Martin’s public defender, Will Ewing, told jurors that only a vague video security image ties Martin to the second break-in, which the Newtons interrupted when they returned home.

Martin is facing 11 felonies and sentencing as a habitual criminal if he’s convicted.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting
Covering Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

1:28 pm
Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

12:11 pm
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

11:57 am
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting
Covering Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

Scroll to top
Skip to content