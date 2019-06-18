Lawmakers will hear from pilots who have criticized Boeing

The president of the pilots’ union at American Airlines says Boeing made mistakes in its design of the 737 Max and not telling pilots about new flight-control software on the plane.

Daniel Carey says it won’t be easy to restore trust in aviation safety. He is scheduled to testify about the matter Wednesday at a congressional hearing.

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the captain who safely landed a disabled jetliner on the Hudson River in 2009, is also expected to testify. He has said that Boeing was more focused on protecting its product, the Max, than protecting the people who use it.

The comments underscore the challenges Boeing faces in winning the confidence of pilots — and eventually passengers — that the Max can be made safe to fly after accidents that killed 346 people.