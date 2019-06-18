Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indiana attorney general’s accusers set announcement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The four women who accused Indiana’s attorney general of drunkenly groping them during a party are holding a news conference with their lawyers.

The law firm representing the women says an announcement is coming Tuesday about legal action regarding the allegations against Republican state Attorney General Curtis Hill. The women’s lawyers said in October that they intended to sue Hill .

Hill is accused of touching the backs or buttocks of a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers in March 2018 at an Indianapolis bar. A special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against Hill, who has denied wrongdoing and rebuffed calls from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to resign.

He faces an October hearing on possible sanctions from the state Supreme court, which could include up to disbarment as an attorney.

Associated Press

