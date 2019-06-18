Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
High school student charged with distributing laced candy

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school student has surrendered to authorities over accusations she distributed candy laced with an unknown substance to fellow students, sending up to eight to the hospital.

News outlets report the 16-year-old girl at Southampton County High School surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday. The suspect appeared in juvenile court Monday and was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distribution of drugs on school grounds.

Last week, police arrested 18-year-old Jaden Phillips, another Southampton student. Phillips was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution to someone under 18, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

News outlets report students fell ill after ingesting the candy. The students were in stable condition at the hospital afterward.

Associated Press

