Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Harvard case offers reminder of perils of online misbehavior

The racist social-media posts that led Harvard University to revoke an admission offer to a Parkland high school survivor were originally shared only among friends.

The comments were in text messages and a Goggle document. But someone took screenshots.

That prompted the decision announced Monday. It serves as a reminder to aspiring college students and all young people that online comments, even those considered private, can resurface and be used against them.

It’s relatively unusual for colleges to rescind admission offers. When they do, it’s more often for a slip in academic performance or disciplinary issues than social media posts. But experts say it’s not uncommon for offers of admission to be jeopardized by the emergence of damaging communications. Sometimes it happens because of people motivated by competition or jealousy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

3:51 pm
Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

3:46 pm
LIVE BLOG: We will see strong to severe storms through the region Tuesday
Covering Colorado

LIVE BLOG: We will see strong to severe storms through the region Tuesday

3:37 pm
Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

LIVE BLOG: We will see strong to severe storms through the region Tuesday
Covering Colorado

LIVE BLOG: We will see strong to severe storms through the region Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content